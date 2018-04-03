 

Six mine workers die after their bus is set alight

2018-04-03 08:42

Iavan Pijoos

The bus that was set alight, resulting in 6 deaths. (Supplied, SAPS)

The bus that was set alight, resulting in 6 deaths. (Supplied, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Six mine workers died and 28 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in was set alight outside Driekop in Limpopo on Monday evening. 

"Two people who pretended to be mine workers, got onto the bus and set it alight. They then got out and fled," Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Tuesday.

He said six workers were burnt beyond recognition. The bus driver and the 28 other workers escaped through windows. 

The injured workers were taken to hospital. 

Mojapelo said the workers were from Modikwa Platinum Mine in Burgersfort, Limpopo.

Mojapelo added that a reward of R500 000 would be offered to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and possible conviction of those responsible for the "horrific incident".

Mine representatives could not be reached for comment. 

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said the police would not rest until arrests have been made.

"We call on community members to assist the police in their quest to swiftly crack this case and any valuable information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality," Ledwaba added.

Anyone with information can contact Captain Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or Warrant Officer Bethuel Mahlatji on 079 657 6873. They can also call the toll-free Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: Tributes pour in as life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is remembered

2018-04-03 08:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 1936 - 2018: The life and times of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 09:28 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Bishopscourt 09:28 AM
Road name: Rhodes Avenue

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 31 2018-03-31 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 