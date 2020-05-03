 

Six more Covid-19 deaths in Western Cape

2020-05-03 18:10

Nicole McCain

(Murray Williams, News24)

Following the most tests carried out to date on Saturday, the Western Cape has recorded another six Covid-19 deaths.

On Saturday, 4 059 tests were completed in a 24-hour period. The testing and screening was focussed on hotspots and pockets of infection.

"Focused testing and screening, conducted at hotspots, or in pockets of infection are key in our fight to flatten the curve and to stop the spread. This cannot however be achieved through testing alone and requires the buy-in and help of everyone in society. It is still necessary for people to stay home in line with the regulation four guidelines, to wash their hands and to practice social distancing,” said Premier Alan Winde in a statement.

However, the province also experienced six deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 58.

The Western Cape currently has the most confirmed cases, having overtaken Gauteng on 23 April. As of 13:00 on Sunday, the Western Cape had recorded 3 113 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection.

Winde urged caution as more residents return to work on Monday under Level 4 lockdown regulations.

