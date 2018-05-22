Six nabbed for bank robbery - Hawks

Six suspects alleged to have colluded and stolen more than R3m from a Nedbank branch in the North West Province have been arrested, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

The Hawks Priority Violent Crimes Unit arrested the group in Klerksdorp and Upington in connection with the bank robbery that took place in April.

"Two suspects allegedly posed a SBV security officers to do a routine pickup. They produced fake documents and were handed money by the bank staff," Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said.

Rikhotso said that following the robbery, an intelligence-driven operation, assisted by the Gauteng technical response team, led to the initial arrest of Welcome Marcus, 50, and Charles Anthony Scheepers, 54, two weeks ago.

"On Sunday the operation continued and led to the arrest of a further six, two of whom are employed by the bank. The Hawks' Priority Crime Specialised Investigations (PCSI) unit is already conducting a financial and asset forfeiture probe on all the suspects."

Rikhotso said all eight suspects, Marcus and Scheepers included, will appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of theft.

He added that more arrests were imminent.

North West Hawks Head Major General Linda Mbana warned: "The chips are falling, and it is only a matter of time before everyone who was involved gets rounded up."



