Six nabbed for kidnapping, assault after badly injured man found in car

Six people are expected in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court next week after they were caught driving with a severely injured man believed to have been attacked in a vigilantism incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers were patrolling along Mqanduli Road in F Section, KwaMashu on Friday morning when they spotted a silver Toyota Tazz with six "suspicious looking" occupants.

"The members intercepted [the car] and upon searching the vehicle and the boot, police discovered a male with severe injuries to the body and was bleeding profusely," Gwala said.

"The suspects were also found in possession of hammers, sticks and a baseball bat suspected to be used in the commission of crime. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention."

The group, aged between 20 and 35, was arrested for kidnapping and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

"The acts of vigilantism will not be tolerated in our province. We are appealing to community members not to take law into their own hands," Gwala said.