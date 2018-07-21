 

Six nabbed for kidnapping, assault after badly injured man found in car

2018-07-21 16:53

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Angry mob petrol bombs house after body of missing six-year-old is found

2018-06-25 12:00

Angry Cape Town residents have petrol bombed a house while a man they suspect of killing six-year-old Stacey Adams was inside. Watch. WATCH

Six people are expected in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court next week after they were caught driving with a severely injured man believed to have been attacked in a vigilantism incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers were patrolling along Mqanduli Road in F Section, KwaMashu on Friday morning when they spotted a silver Toyota Tazz with six "suspicious looking" occupants.

"The members intercepted [the car] and upon searching the vehicle and the boot, police discovered a male with severe injuries to the body and was bleeding profusely," Gwala said.

"The suspects were also found in possession of hammers, sticks and a baseball bat suspected to be used in the commission of crime. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention."

The group, aged between 20 and 35, was arrested for kidnapping and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

"The acts of vigilantism will not be tolerated in our province. We are appealing to community members not to take law into their own hands," Gwala said.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANCYL KZN leader shot dead, suspect arrested

2018-07-21 16:12

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO | Train carriages on fire in Cape Town
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 20 2018-07-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 