 

Six people injured in collision on R614 in KwaZulu-Natal

2020-02-02 15:22

Canny Maphanga

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Six people have been left injured after two vehicles collided on the R614 in Cramond, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 10:27 to find the two vehicles in the middle of the road.

"On closer inspection, medics found that six people had sustained minor to serious injuries," spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Patients were treated on the scene and given medication before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

READ: Five people die after two vehicles crash in KZN

In an unrelated incident on Saturday afternoon, five people died and two others were left critically injured following a crash between a bakkie and a car outside Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

"About 10km outside Newcastle, in the direction of Ladysmith, there was a crash involving a bakkie and a car. Tragically, there have been several fatalities as a result of the crash," KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

"Four people died at the scene of the crash, while one patient died shortly after arriving at hospital. Two patients are still in a critical condition," McKenzie added.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations on both incidents.


Read more on:    durban  |  crashes  |  accidents  |  traffic
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal

2020-02-02 14:16

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SA-born YouTuber Josh Pieters flies Katie Hopkins to Prague to receive fake award
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:22 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Sanddrift 17:58 PM
Road name: Bosmansdam Road Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-02-01 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 