Six people injured in collision on R614 in KwaZulu-Natal

Six people have been left injured after two vehicles collided on the R614 in Cramond, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 10:27 to find the two vehicles in the middle of the road.

"On closer inspection, medics found that six people had sustained minor to serious injuries," spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Patients were treated on the scene and given medication before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

In an unrelated incident on Saturday afternoon, five people died and two others were left critically injured following a crash between a bakkie and a car outside Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

"About 10km outside Newcastle, in the direction of Ladysmith, there was a crash involving a bakkie and a car. Tragically, there have been several fatalities as a result of the crash," KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

"Four people died at the scene of the crash, while one patient died shortly after arriving at hospital. Two patients are still in a critical condition," McKenzie added.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations on both incidents.



