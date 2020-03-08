 

Six people shot dead at Khayelitsha tavern, 6-year-old girl wounded in the 'ambush'

2020-03-08 12:29

Ntwaagae Seleka

Western Cape police are hunting a group of men alleged to have shot and killed six people at a Khayelitsha tavern. (iStock)

Western Cape police are hunting a group of men alleged to have shot and killed six people at a Khayelitsha tavern. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Western Cape detectives have launched a manhunt for a group of armed men who ambushed and killed six people at a tavern in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

Seven other people, including a 6-year-old girl, were injured during the shooting.

It is alleged that a group of men stormed the house and started shooting randomly.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said five people died on the scene, seven were injured and taken to hospital and one person died shortly after arrival in hospital.

"Provincial detectives are hard at work probing cases of murder and attempted murder. Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation to contact the Crime Stop," Potelwa said.

Read more on:    saps  |  cape town  |  khayelitsha  |  murder  |  crime  |  shooting
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: All the fuss is irritating, says doctor who diagnosed first SA case

2020-03-08 10:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Pants on fire: Man's power bank explodes in his pocket
Traffic Alerts
2 winners bag Daily Lotto prize 2020-03-07 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 