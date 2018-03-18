 

Sixteen injured in five-car collision in Cape Town

2018-03-18 21:52

Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Poor visibility due to a veld fire might be behind a collision involving five cars and which has left sixteen injured in Grassy Park, Cape Town, ER24 paramedics said on Sunday.

“All of the vehicles were found in the middle of the road with the occupants walking around on the scene,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring of the incident which took place on Sunday afternoon on Schaapkraal Road.

He said paramedics treated those wounded for injuries, ranging from minor to serious, before taking them to hospital for further treatment.

“Bystanders explained on scene that smoke from a nearby veld-fire may have contributed to poor visibility, shortly before the collision.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Vereeniging, Gauteng, four people were left injured, one critically, when their car crashed into a tree.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find a wrecked light motor vehicle on the side of the road against a tree. The four occupants had already been pulled from the vehicle by members of the public,” explained Meiring.

The critically injured woman was airlifted to hospital.

The remaining patients were treated on the scene at General Hertzog Road in Peacehaven before also being taken to hospital.

Both crashes are being investigated by their respective local authorities.


Read more on:    cape town  |  johannesburg  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nine dead, 10 injured in KZN crash

2018-03-18 20:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: We'll see Zuma in orange overalls - Maimane
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Swellendam 20:01 PM
Road name: N2

Swellendam 20:00 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Nursing Manager: Theatre Complex

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R540 000 - R720 000 Per Year

Mobile Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R360 000 - R480 000 Per Year

Sales Representative

Cape Town
Pax Staffing Dynamix (Pty) Ltd
R8 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 