Sixteen injured in five-car collision in Cape Town

Cape Town - Poor visibility due to a veld fire might be behind a collision involving five cars and which has left sixteen injured in Grassy Park, Cape Town, ER24 paramedics said on Sunday.

“All of the vehicles were found in the middle of the road with the occupants walking around on the scene,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring of the incident which took place on Sunday afternoon on Schaapkraal Road.

He said paramedics treated those wounded for injuries, ranging from minor to serious, before taking them to hospital for further treatment.

“Bystanders explained on scene that smoke from a nearby veld-fire may have contributed to poor visibility, shortly before the collision.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Vereeniging, Gauteng, four people were left injured, one critically, when their car crashed into a tree.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find a wrecked light motor vehicle on the side of the road against a tree. The four occupants had already been pulled from the vehicle by members of the public,” explained Meiring.

The critically injured woman was airlifted to hospital.

The remaining patients were treated on the scene at General Hertzog Road in Peacehaven before also being taken to hospital.

Both crashes are being investigated by their respective local authorities.



