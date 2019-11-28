Sixth person arrested for PE retirement home murders

Port Elizabeth police have made a sixth arrest in connection with the murder of two elderly women at the St John Stella Londt retirement centre in October.

Previously, police arrested five people, including a carer who was on duty the night Agnes Elaine Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87, were killed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Thursday that the sixth person – a 31-year-old man – was arrested in Walmer, Port Elizabeth this week.

He was arrested on two murder, house robbery, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery charges.

Previously, police detailed how the murder and robbery allegedly took place on October 10: An unknown number of intruders entered the premises through an unlocked door and security gate on the upper level of the main building in the complex.

"The suspects entered the first room where they confronted [Burns]. She was found on the bed with her feet and hands tied and her mouth gagged," Naidu said.

"The suspects then entered another room further down the passage where they then confronted [Langton]. She, too, was found with hands and feet tied and mouth gagged."

Both women's rooms were ransacked.

Arrests, charges

Krugerrands, high-end watches, gold rings, a wedding band with a precious stone, other jewellery and a cellphone were taken.

The accused have appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court twice.

Panganai Mabwe, 27, has since pleaded guilty to money laundering and was fined R5 000 (or 12 months in prison) and three years' imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Craig Madiro, 20, also pleaded guilty to money laundering and was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for three years. The stolen cellphones were found in their possession.

Nombebisi Slangveld, 34, Mkhuseli Damaneti, 30, and Nyasha Manyange, 33, are in custody.

The person who was arrested this week is expected to appear in court soon.

On Monday, Damaneti and Manyange abandoned their bail applications, and bail was denied for Slangveld.

Their next court appearance is on January 20, 2020.



