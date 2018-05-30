Siya Kolisi's appointment as Springbok captain 'makes us walk very tall' – Tutu

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has congratulated Siya Kolisi on his appointment as Springbok rugby captain.
"The appointment of Siya Kolisi to lead the Springbok rugby team against England is a wonderful achievement that makes us walk very tall.
"It speaks to the hope we felt 24 years ago that we were developing a special society in which the cream would rise to the top regardless of colour or class. Dankie, ou Rassie, vir u baie wyse keuse. A rousing victory over the English in June will be icing on the cake. Mayibuye iAfrica!” said Tutu in a statement.
According to a Sport24 report, Kolisi is the first black person to be named as a Springbok Test captain, ending 127 years of white skippers since the national team debuted.
Controversy has reportedly shadowed the 26-year-old flanker's appointment to the prized position, with some on social media and in rugby circles seeing his position as a political appointment.
The post-apartheid government and rugby bosses have battled to enforce racial transformation in a team that once barred black people.
At least 50% of the team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be black, after a deal was struck between the ruling African National Congress and rugby officials.
READ: Kolisi vows to lead Boks to victory