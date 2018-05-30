Siya Kolisi's appointment as Springbok captain 'makes us walk very tall' – Tutu

Siya Kolisi and some of his Springbok team mates. (Gallo Images)

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has congratulated Siya Kolisi on his appointment as Springbok rugby captain.

"The appointment of Siya Kolisi to lead the Springbok rugby team against England is a wonderful achievement that makes us walk very tall.

"It speaks to the hope we felt 24 years ago that we were developing a special society in which the cream would rise to the top regardless of colour or class. Dankie, ou Rassie, vir u baie wyse keuse. A rousing victory over the English in June will be icing on the cake. Mayibuye iAfrica!” said Tutu in a statement.

According to a Sport24 report, Kolisi is the first black person to be named as a Springbok Test captain, ending 127 years of white skippers since the national team debuted.

Controversy has reportedly shadowed the 26-year-old flanker's appointment to the prized position, with some on social media and in rugby circles seeing his position as a political appointment.

The post-apartheid government and rugby bosses have battled to enforce racial transformation in a team that once barred black people.

At least 50% of the team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be black, after a deal was struck between the ruling African National Congress and rugby officials.

