 

Siya Kolisi's appointment as Springbok captain 'makes us walk very tall' – Tutu

2018-05-30 19:01

Amanda Khoza

Siya Kolisi and some of his Springbok team mates. (Gallo Images)

Siya Kolisi and some of his Springbok team mates. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has congratulated Siya Kolisi on his appointment as Springbok rugby captain.

"The appointment of Siya Kolisi to lead the Springbok rugby team against England is a wonderful achievement that makes us walk very tall.

"It speaks to the hope we felt 24 years ago that we were developing a special society in which the cream would rise to the top regardless of colour or class. Dankie, ou Rassie, vir u baie wyse keuse. A rousing victory over the English in June will be icing on the cake. Mayibuye iAfrica!” said Tutu in a statement.

According to a Sport24 report, Kolisi is the first black person to be named as a Springbok Test captain, ending 127 years of white skippers since the national team debuted.

Controversy has reportedly shadowed the 26-year-old flanker's appointment to the prized position, with some on social media and in rugby circles seeing his position as a political appointment.

The post-apartheid government and rugby bosses have battled to enforce racial transformation in a team that once barred black people. 

At least 50% of the team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be black, after a deal was struck between the ruling African National Congress and rugby officials. 

READ: Kolisi vows to lead Boks to victory

Read more on:    springboks  |  desmond tutu  |  siya kolisi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC not up to delivering on 2019 election job creation promises - Maimane

2018-05-30 18:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Murder-accused Jason Rohde testifies about wife's death
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:14 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 29 2018-05-29 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 