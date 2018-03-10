Sjambok allegations mar Midrand voter registration

Cape Town - An Economic Freedom Fighters supporter who was helping set up his party's table for voter registration on Saturday is reeling after he was allegedly sjambokked by a woman demanding to know what they were doing outside her property in Midrand.

"I was terrified," said Mohera Boshomane, who said he was flayed on his hand as the woman tried to drive them away from near her property.

Boshomane said that while they were setting up their table on Saturday morning the woman came out of the house nearby shouting at them and calling them names.

"She said we leave," said Boshomane. "We must pack our bags and go."

He tried to explain to her that there was voter registration taking place and that they were party officials.

"I couldn't finish my sentence," said Boshomame.

He said he was hit on the hand with one of two sjamboks she had and he tried to push her away from him.

When he did that, she fell to the ground and she fell again when she tried to get up.

She eventually ran into her house to call the police.

A police spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the incident, but Netwerk24 reported that the woman also claimed she too was sjambokked, allegedly by Boshomane. She was also injured when she fell on the ground. She was later shown the IEC board and she said no one had told her there would be a voter registration station near her house.

She told Netwerk24 that she did not realise there was a voting station there, and was embarrassed about confronting the group.

She said she would lay a charge of assault against Boshomane.

Boshomomane has already laid a charge of assault with grievous bodily harm at the Midrand police station against her.



Meanwhile, in Limpopo police arrested a man in Zaaiplaas, Groblersdal, for allegedly contravening the Electoral Commission Act at a registration station.



"It is alleged that the suspect who is from Masoing in the Zaaiplaas policing precinct, went to Mathakge Registration Station and started to attack the IEC officials and ordered them to leave," information posted on the SA Police Service Facebook page stated.



The fracas was apparently over his demand that the officials use a loud hailer to inform everyone about the registration process.



He was arrested and is expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court soon.



The Electoral Commission is holding a voter registration weekend in preparation for the national and provincial government elections scheduled for 2019.