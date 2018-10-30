Slain advocate Pete Mihalik lost his wife, mother and sister to suicide

What To Read Next

Watch footage from the scene outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Cape Town where criminal lawyer Pete Mihalik was shot dead. WATCH

Slain advocate Pete Mihalik reportedly lost his wife, mother and sister to suicide.

Mihalik, 50, was shot and killed in front of Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point while dropping off his children on Tuesday morning. His son, 8, was injured, News24 reported earlier.

In an interview with Rapport newspaper in 2016, Mihalik revealed the painful experiences of losing prominent women in his life.

His wife, Karin, who suffered from depression, hanged herself in 2015 at the age of 48.

Mihalik's mother, Hantie, committed suicide at the age of 38 by taking rat poison and his sister killed herself at the age of 38 by jumping from a building.

Mihalik's two children – the boy and a girl – have now been orphaned.

News24 reported on Tuesday that Mihalik was deeply involved in the gangster underworld of Cape Town and was believed to have acted as a "facilitator" between business and gangsters.

Mihalik also initially represented former property mogul Jason Rohde in his Western Cape High Court murder trial. Rohde has been charged with the murder of his wife at Spier wine estate in July 2016. In February this year, Mihalik and three other attorneys withdrew from Rohde's defence team to cut costs, News24 reported.

In his interview with Rapport, Mihalik said he had taken on Rohde's case because he "understood the pain" of children losing a mother.

He told the newspaper that he decided to help after seeing a picture of Rohde's three children.



The scene where Pete Mihalik was shot and killed. (Supplied) The scene where Pete Mihalik was shot and killed. (Supplied)

The circumstances surrounding Mihalik's death are still unclear.

Forensic investigators were busy at the scene on Tuesday morning, gathering evidence around Mihalik's Mercedes-Benz SUV in front of the school.

A family living nearby recalled hearing the gunshots. The mother said she saw the shooter walking fast from the scene.

He had a briefcase or something to hide his gun, she said.

"It was a silver gun but almost looked like a toy gun."

She said it was so brazen and things happened so quickly that she didn't know what to do.

It was then that she heard a girl in the car screaming for an ambulance, she said.