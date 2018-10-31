Slain advocate Pete Mihalik's wounded son out of danger

On Tuesday morning, criminal attorney Pete Mihalik was killed outside his son's school, Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard, in Green Point, Cape Town. News24 assistant editor Pieter du Toit interviews News24 special reporter Mandy Wiener on the implications of Mihalik's murder for Cape Town's criminal underworld. WATCH

The young son of murdered lawyer Pete Mihalik is out of danger after he was wounded in an apparent hit on his father during the school run in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"They are all fine," Mihalik's colleague, Bruce Hendricks, said on Wednesday.

He said that was all he was prepared to disclose about the grieving family, which has suffered severe losses over the years.

Mihalik was shot dead outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point as he drove up to the school on Tuesday morning.

His daughter was not injured, but his young son was taken to a hospital for initial treatment before he was transferred to a different medical facility.

It is understood that the bullet became lodged in his jaw, according to Netwerk24.

Police are questioning two people in connection with the shooting after their anti-gang unit detained one person hours after the attack and a second person later.

"Two men have been taken in for questioning," said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Their questioning had not been escalated to arrest at the time of writing but Netwerk24 also reported that a Khayelitsha resident, who is one of those in custody, may be a senior figure in the taxi industry running a route between Delft on the Cape Flats to Cape Town.

Shocked Cape Bar Association chairperson advocate Ismail Jamie SC told News24 after the shooting that no specific threats had been reported and that lawyers accepted that sometimes they would be unpopular and take the necessary precautions.

Taking precautions

Hendricks, who most recently successfully secured bail for his client and underworld figure Colin Booysen, told News24 that he has taken precautions for himself and his colleagues.

"We all have taken the week off. The rest of the week," said Hendricks, who is more used to defending an arsenal of allegations on paper or heated legal duels in court.

"It is just as a precaution," he added.

Mihalik and Hendricks were part of a team of lawyers representing underworld figures Nafiz Modack, Booysen and two others in an extortion case currently before the Cape Town Regional Court.

Booysen himself has survived several attempts on his life as has his brother Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.

Last week, Hendricks secured bail of R10 000 for Booysen, and R5 000 each for his two highly trained private bodyguards in a murder case currently before the Bellville Magistrate's Court.

The three are accused of the murder of Adrian Pietersen, who died in a shootout during an argument with Booysen in Belhar on September 28. The case was postponed to December 6.

The three had counter-charges of attempted murder laid against a man who allegedly shot at them with Pietersen during a confrontation outside Booysen's relative's house.

Booysen denied that he was a gangster.

In court, he was described as the owner of five taxis, three of which are registered in his name with the Delft/Belhar Taxi Association.