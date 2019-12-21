Slain gangster Rashied Staggie to be laid to rest on Saturday

One of five luxury hearses outside slain gangster Rashied Staggie's Cape Town home on Saturday. (Tammy Peterson, News24)

Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie, who was killed in a hail of bullets last Friday in the same road where his twin brother, Rashaad, died two decades ago, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

A fleet of five luxury hearses, including a Porsche, hired from Pinetown Funeral Services, was spotted in the area around Staggie's house in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Staggie died on arrival in hospital after he was sprayed with bullets while inside a friend's car outside his home in Salt River, Cape Town.

It is alleged that two men opened fire on Staggie before fleeing on foot.

"The CCTV footage from his house shows two guys approached the car and sprayed him with bullets just after 9am," a police officer on the scene told Times Live.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned violence in all forms and called for calm following the shooting.

"It has been confirmed that Staggie was shot and killed [on December 13] in Salt River. This follows the shooting and death of a reported gang member, aged 32 years, in Mitchells Plain the day before.

"Staggie was shot sitting in a car in front of his house in London Road, where his twin brother Rashaad was previously shot and burned alive by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) demonstrators in 1996," said Fritz.

"Crime scene experts have combed the scene for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area," he said.

Fritz assured the public that his department remained committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the citizens of the Western Cape.

He called on anyone with any information to immediately come forward and report it to their local police station.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler