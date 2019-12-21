 

Slain gangster Rashied Staggie to be laid to rest on Saturday

2019-12-21 08:29
One of five luxury hearses outside slain gangster Rashied Staggie's Cape Town home on Saturday.

One of five luxury hearses outside slain gangster Rashied Staggie's Cape Town home on Saturday. (Tammy Peterson, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie, who was killed in a hail of bullets last Friday in the same road where his twin brother, Rashaad, died two decades ago, will be laid to rest on Saturday. 

A fleet of five luxury hearses, including a Porsche, hired from Pinetown Funeral Services, was spotted in the area around Staggie's house in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Staggie died on arrival in hospital after he was sprayed with bullets while inside a friend's car outside his home in Salt River, Cape Town.

It is alleged that two men opened fire on Staggie before fleeing on foot.

"The CCTV footage from his house shows two guys approached the car and sprayed him with bullets just after 9am," a police officer on the scene told Times Live.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned violence in all forms and called for calm following the shooting.

"It has been confirmed that Staggie was shot and killed [on December 13] in Salt River. This follows the shooting and death of a reported gang member, aged 32 years, in Mitchells Plain the day before.

"Staggie was shot sitting in a car in front of his house in London Road, where his twin brother Rashaad was previously shot and burned alive by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) demonstrators in 1996," said Fritz.

"Crime scene experts have combed the scene for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area," he said.

Fritz assured the public that his department remained committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the citizens of the Western Cape.

He called on anyone with any information to immediately come forward and report it to their local police station.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Read more on:    rashied staggie  |  salt river  |  crime  |  murder
NEXT ON NEWS24X

One killed, seven injured in vehicle rollover

2019-12-21 07:26

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Load shedding puts small businesses in the red
Traffic Alerts
Friday's Powerball and Powerball Plus results 2019-12-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 