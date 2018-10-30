 

Slain lawyer Mihalik was deeply involved with Cape Town underworld

2018-10-30 09:51

Mandy Wiener

Advocate Pete Mihalik during the Susan Rohde trial in the Western Cape High Court. (Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Adrian de Kock)

Advocate Pete Mihalik during the Susan Rohde trial in the Western Cape High Court. (Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Adrian de Kock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Over the past two years, a "turf war" has been playing out in Cape Town between a more established grouping linked to Sea Point businessman Mark Lifman and a new faction headed by Nafiz Modack.

The Booysen brothers - Colin and Jerome "Donkie" Booysen - have been divided, with Colin siding with Modack and Donkie with Lifman. The result has been numerous tit-for-tat shootings, as well as attempted and successful assassinations.

It’s believed that Mihalik had found himself deeply involved in this standoff and had attempted to intervene to resolve the dispute.

During a bail application earlier this year involving Modack, police officer Charl Kinnear dropped a bombshell when he revealed that Mihalik had been acting as a "facilitator" and "mediator" between Modack and rich Jewish business owners in Cape Town.

Mihalik was also accused of selling a gun that was at the centre of a dispute between the two factions, demanding R20 000 for it to be returned to "Steroid King" Brian Wainstein, who was subsequently murdered.

"Pete Mihalik, acting as a facilitator in his chambers, brought in the business owners, making them believe he had no link with Modack or Booysen, and negotiated R100 000 payments per month for protection.This was done with Booysen, Modack and another person in the group, Mark Louw. The money was then paid into Louw’s account and he transferred that money in Modack’s account," Kinnear testified. The allegations against Mihalik were later pedaled back significantly.

The prosecutor told the court: "It has no substance and was uncalled for." She went as far as suggesting that certain individuals had used the bail application "to hurl accusations, which were irrelevant to the case", at others.

Mihalik was killed outside his son's school in Cape Town on Tuesday morning. His son was wounded in the incident. 

- Follow our live update here

Read more on:    jerome booysen  |  mark lifman  |  nafiz modack  |  pete mihalik  |  cape town  |  underworld  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa lifts veil on some Eskom-China loan details

20 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Omotoso rape trial continues
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday 27 October 2018-10-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 