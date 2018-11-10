Slain lawyer Pete Mihalik to be laid to rest

Advocate
Pete Mihalik,
who was shot while dropping his
children off at school, will be laid to rest on Saturday.
The
funeral will take place at 14:00 at St Mary's Cathedral in Cape Town.
A memorial service for Mihalik
will be held on Monday at 16:15 at the Centre for the Book in Cape Town, the
Cape Bar Council announced.
Mihalik, 50, was shot dead
outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point, Cape Town.
His eight-year-old son was also
injured in the incident. His teenage daughter was also in the car but escaped
unharmed.
Three men appeared in the Cape Town
Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of the murder of Mihalik.
A third suspect arrested on
Wednesday, Vuyile Maliti, joined Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi
Khumalo, 31, who have been charged with "premeditated" murder.
Maliti is understood to own a
taxi business in the Khayelitsha area.
He
was officially joined to the case after handing himself over to police on
Wednesday. A lawyer came down from Johannesburg to begin his defence.
The trio have also been charged
with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of
ammunition.
Unclear motive for killing
Mihalik
The motive for the killing is not
clear yet but Mihalik's case load included a variety of cases. He was also part
of the defence team for part of property mogul Jason Rohde's trial on the
charge of the murder of his wife Susan.
Rohde was found guilty in the
Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
The Cape Bar Association
reacted with shock by the brazen
killing of Mihalik, in what appears to have been an assassination.
"We are shocked, we are
saddened. We feel sad for his children especially," said advocate Ismail
Jamie SC, chairperson of the Cape Bar Association.
"We don't know the
circumstances. It appears to have been a targeted killing and it could have had
something to do with his work."
Mihalik's father, Janos
Mihalik,
told News24 that he believed his son
was killed over money. "When I watched the news, I couldn't believe it...
I was shocked."
He said his son sometimes had
arguments with clients about payment for his services.
"He took these cases on and
agreed on the fee. I think it was a fight about money."
News24 reported on October 30
that Mihalik was deeply involved in the gangster underworld of Cape Town and
was believed to have acted as a "facilitator" between business and
gangsters.
An underworld figure close to
Mihalik
told News24 that "his blood will
be picked up by his loyal friends", a clear indication that there could be
revenge attacks.
It is understood that those close
to the slain lawyer
have tightened security around them in
the wake of the murder, with some hiring bodyguards and ordering their families
