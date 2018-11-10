 

Slain lawyer Pete Mihalik to be laid to rest

2018-11-10 09:58

Riaan Grobler

Advocate Pete Mihalik.

(Jaco Marais)

Advocate Pete Mihalik, who was shot while dropping his children off at school, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The funeral will take place at 14:00 at St Mary's Cathedral in Cape Town.

A memorial service for Mihalik will be held on Monday at 16:15 at the Centre for the Book in Cape Town, the Cape Bar Council announced.

Mihalik, 50, was shot dead outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point, Cape Town.

His eight-year-old son was also injured in the incident. His teenage daughter was also in the car but escaped unharmed.   

Three men appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of the murder of Mihalik.

A third suspect arrested on Wednesday, Vuyile Maliti, joined Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, who have been charged with "premeditated" murder.

Maliti is understood to own a taxi business in the Khayelitsha area.

He was officially joined to the case after handing himself over to police on Wednesday. A lawyer came down from Johannesburg to begin his defence.

The trio have also been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Unclear motive for killing Mihalik

The motive for the killing is not clear yet but Mihalik's case load included a variety of cases. He was also part of the defence team for part of property mogul Jason Rohde's trial on the charge of the murder of his wife Susan.

Rohde was found guilty in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

The Cape Bar Association reacted with shock by the brazen killing of Mihalik, in what appears to have been an assassination.

"We are shocked, we are saddened. We feel sad for his children especially," said advocate Ismail Jamie SC, chairperson of the Cape Bar Association.

"We don't know the circumstances. It appears to have been a targeted killing and it could have had something to do with his work."

Mihalik's father, Janos Mihalik, told News24 that he believed his son was killed over money. "When I watched the news, I couldn't believe it... I was shocked."

He said his son sometimes had arguments with clients about payment for his services.

"He took these cases on and agreed on the fee. I think it was a fight about money."

News24 reported on October 30 that Mihalik was deeply involved in the gangster underworld of Cape Town and was believed to have acted as a "facilitator" between business and gangsters.

An underworld figure close to Mihalik told News24 that "his blood will be picked up by his loyal friends", a clear indication that there could be revenge attacks.

It is understood that those close to the slain lawyer have tightened security around them in the wake of the murder, with some hiring bodyguards and ordering their families to leave the province.

