Slain Muizenberg hero pupil 'didn't like seeing other people being bullied or hurt'

Some of the last words Muizenberg High School matric pupil Janet Ntozini said to her close friends during a playful conversation after a long week of classes were: "You guys will miss me."

Little did she know that she would be stabbed to death in Vrygrond two days later, while trying to intervene when a community member allegedly beat up a disabled boy.

She was rushed to hospital, but died there. Someone was arrested in connection with her death an later appeared in court.

On Wednesday, almost two weeks after her brave deed, her devastated family, friends, teachers and pupils stood in silence at her memorial as the school bell tolled 18 times.

Wearing a touch of pink - her favourite colour - they described her as funny, courageous, kind and "always the life of the corridors".

One pupil noted: "Hero is not spelt H-E-R-O. It's spelt J-A-N-E-T".

Her relatives and grandmother Adelaide Ntozini, whom she lived with, watched on as a family representative received Janet's soccer team shirt and a financial contribution.

Principal Leonie Jacobsen told the family they were not alone.

"She was destined to make a difference, to put others before herself... the only thing I could not get Janet to do was to wear her tie," she said to laughter.

Her matric class sang two songs in remembrance and many wiped away tears as they stood shoulder to shoulder.

Siya Oniwe, 17, who had known the smiley teenager for six years, told those who gathered: "She changed me. She was not selfish. She loved sharing and didn't like seeing other people being bullied or hurt".

The two were like brother and sister and spent a lot of time together because they lived in the same area and walked to and from school together.

Speaking to News24 afterwards, Oniwe recalled her chilling last words on the Friday before she was killed.

"There was something that she said, like: 'You guys will miss me'... we were joking around."

Oniwe said that his best friend changed him for the better and inspired him to be a good person.

"Every day feels complete because of you not being here. Till we meet again, I will never stop loving you."