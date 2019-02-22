 

Slapped Sans Souci pupil lodges Equality Court complaint against teacher, school governing body

2019-02-22 15:23

Tammy Petersen

The Cape Town pupil who was slapped by her Afrikaans teacher in a classroom altercation has lodged a complaint with the Equality Court, her lawyers confirmed on Friday.

The Sans Souci Girl’s High governing body was also included in the complaint for the violation of her rights to equality and freedom from harassment, the Chamber of Legal Students said.

"While this incident has been portrayed as an altercation between [the teacher] and the learner, this is far from the truth," legal representative Yolisa Nocanda said in a statement.

"What is clear from the video is the abuse of power and the bullying of a learner who is not in a position to defend herself."

The clip showed the teacher being verbally abusive, aggressive through her body language and violating the learner's privacy and dignity by "shoving the cellphone down her chest and finally slapping and choking her".

"The teacher failed to implement her professional training and, as a result, compromised the entire teaching profession by getting into a brawl with her own student, turning a classroom into a violent environment that students can no longer feel safe and comfortable in.

"Throughout this encounter, the learner - a minor - remained calm and seated, while using a calm tone of voice. It is only after [the teacher] threatened to smash the learner’s phone on her desk and proceeds to do so that the learner responded by jumping up to get her phone and pushing her table forward in order to get out of her seat."

Nocanda said pupils were allowed to keep their phones on their desks as long as they were off.

"At no stage did the learner swear at the teacher or act aggressively. The only aggressor in this situation was [the teacher] and all evidence points to that."

Both parties have laid assault charges against each other.

The 34-year-old teacher is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court next Wednesday.

