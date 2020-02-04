 

Sleeping baby allegedly kidnapped by unknown man near Klerksdorp

2020-02-04 09:04

Riaan Grobler

Mpho Kgoroyadira

Mpho Kgoroyadira (Supplied/SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A sleeping one-year-old baby was snatched from her bed, allegedly by an unknown man, in Jouberton near Klerksdorp on Saturday. 

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, the girl's 22-year-old mother said she was at her boyfriend's house with her daughter, sleeping. She woke up and an unknown man was in the room. He grabbed the child from her and ran off. 

A cellphone belonging to the mother's boyfriend was allegedly also stolen during the incident.

The child has been identified as 15-month-old Mpho Kgoroyadira. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with a red-and-blue jersey. 

Anyone with information about Mpho's whereabouts is urged to call 08600 10111 or Captain Kagiso Disipi of the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit on 082 856 1748.  


Read more on:    mahikeng  |  missing persons  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Child Aids activist Nkosi Johnson honoured with Google doodle

2020-02-04 07:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town pupils celebrate World Wetlands Day
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 08:58 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 08:57 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto winner scores big bucks! 2020-02-03 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 