Slight improvement in backlog at Western Cape High Court

The backlog of late judgments in the Western Cape High Court has slightly improved since our last update, though 16 cases have been awaiting judgment for six months or more.

According to the judicial norms established by government notice in 2014, judges are advised to hand down judgments "no later than three months after the last hearing".

GroundUp has been using a more lenient six month benchmark to assess the number of late judgments.

In September, we reported that of the 107 reserved judgments at the Western Cape High Court, 18 were at least six months old. This was based on a list of reserved judgments dated August 30. The list is updated approximately monthly by the court.

On October 4 there were 86 reserved judgments compared to 107 in August, and 18 cases had been awaiting judgment for at least six months. Following this, a list of reserved judgments for the court dated November 1 showed that there was a slight decrease in cases six months or older, from 18 to 16. The latest count of reserved judgments, dated December 6, shows 77 outstanding judgments of which 16 are at least six months old.

This means that there has been a reduction in the number of cases still awaiting judgment after six months or more, from 18 to 16. The oldest case dates back to November 2016. But it's still up from 11 in December 2017.

According to the record supplied by the court, Acting Judge Nolita Kose no longer has any judgments outstanding, compared to the seven from August 30. GroundUp was able to obtain one of these judgments from the Western Cape High Court, but after extensive effort, has not able to obtain two other judgments handed down by her between October and November.

Acting Judge Siraj Desai, however, has only delivered judgment on one late case since our last update, and still has three judgments outstanding for six months or more.