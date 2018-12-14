 

Slight improvement in backlog at Western Cape High Court

2018-12-14 06:13

Kim Reynolds

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The backlog of late judgments in the Western Cape High Court has slightly improved since our last update, though 16 cases have been awaiting judgment for six months or more.

According to the judicial norms established by government notice in 2014, judges are advised to hand down judgments "no later than three months after the last hearing".

GroundUp has been using a more lenient six month benchmark to assess the number of late judgments.

In September, we reported that of the 107 reserved judgments at the Western Cape High Court, 18 were at least six months old. This was based on a list of reserved judgments dated August 30. The list is updated approximately monthly by the court.

On October 4 there were 86 reserved judgments compared to 107 in August, and 18 cases had been awaiting judgment for at least six months. Following this, a list of reserved judgments for the court dated November 1 showed that there was a slight decrease in cases six months or older, from 18 to 16. The latest count of reserved judgments, dated December 6, shows 77 outstanding judgments of which 16 are at least six months old.

This means that there has been a reduction in the number of cases still awaiting judgment after six months or more, from 18 to 16. The oldest case dates back to November 2016. But it's still up from 11 in December 2017.

According to the record supplied by the court, Acting Judge Nolita Kose no longer has any judgments outstanding, compared to the seven from August 30. GroundUp was able to obtain one of these judgments from the Western Cape High Court, but after extensive effort, has not able to obtain two other judgments handed down by her between October and November.

Acting Judge Siraj Desai, however, has only delivered judgment on one late case since our last update, and still has three judgments outstanding for six months or more.

GroundUp asked judiciary spokesperson Nathi Mncube on two occasions for comment on progress on late judgments and if any internal processes have changed. There was no response by the time of publication.
Read more on:    cape town  |  judiciary  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sonke Gender Justice condemns escalation of 'violent political rhetoric and posturing'

2018-12-14 05:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'That children are being trained to do this is horrible' - Spur handbag theft victim speaks out
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 12 December Lottery draw 2018-12-12 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 