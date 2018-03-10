 

Slow start to voter registration week in Stellenbosch

2018-03-10 16:46

Christina Pitt

Stellenbosch - It was a disappointing start to voter registration week for Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) workers in Stellenbosch.

At Makupulo Secondary School in Kayamandi only 8 voters registered for the 2019 general elections at the voting station.

"It's still early. Most people will probably come on Sunday," said hopeful registration supervisor Nomnikewo Dingiswayo.

"We're expecting young people to register because the elders have already registered," she said.

ANC ward councillor and teacher Zoleka Qoko-Swaki said that the party had gone to schools in the area to encourage youngsters to register.

"We told them even if they want to vote for another party they must register," said Qoko-Swaki.

ANC branch secretary Sebenzile Kiva criticised the IEC for their poor campaigning.

"Many people didn't even know it was voter registration weekend," he told News24.

A few kilometers away the voting station at Rietenbosch Primary School in Cloetesville reported that a dismal five voters had registered.

"People are coming in slowly," said community worker and Economic Freedom Fighters member Alfonzo Jacobs.

"People have seen the IEC adverts on TV and the EFF has put pamphlets in mailboxes in order to remind people to vote."

Four enthusiastic Democratic Alliance members set up a stall outside the school to help voters with any queries.

Margaret Wagner, Doreen Smith, Andrea Jacobs and Mignonette Burton went door-to-door to remind the Cloetesville community to vote.

"The DA has done a lot for us. Just look at our streets and our schools," said Andrea Jacobs.

The voting station in the more affluent Jonkershoek did not register any voters.

"No new people have moved into the area for a while and all the farmworkers have been evicted," explained registration supervisor Adrian Simmers.

"People are out shopping today, so people will come tomorrow."

The IEC has the daunting task of updating the voters' roll following a 2016 Constitutional Court ruling.

Despite its best efforts to collect the addresses of voters, the electoral commission does not have addresses for 2.8 million voters.

A further 3.5 million addresses are currently classified as "incomplete" or "generic".

