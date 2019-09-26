'Small boy' Malema's insults used against him by Zanu-PF

Member of a cabal, colonial stooge, small boy - some of EFF leader Julius Malema's favourite insults have been turned against him by the Zimbabwean ruling party, Zanu-PF.

On Sunday, Malema and other high-ranking EFF members visited late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's widow, Grace Mugabe.

Malema took issue with the current government, headed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who want to declare Mugabe a national hero, for sidelining his family.

"She [Grace Mugabe] must protect president Mugabe's legacy with everything, against any form of opportunism which would want to ride behind the legacy of president Mugabe, even when they tormented him to the last day," he told the media, according to a video on Harare Live.

"I think there are others who envy him. And there can only be one Mugabe. These are chancers, so they shouldn't even try to be like him. They won't even come anywhere close to him."

Several Zimbabwean publications reported on a statement released by Zanu-PF that described Malema as a stooge of Western imperialists that Mugabe fought against all his life and as someone who confuses "verbosity to wisdom".

"That Malema is now a decorated stooge at the mercy of our yesteryear colonisers is now a public secret as exhibited by his constant verbiage against African leaders and their respective countries," said Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, according to a report from NewsDay.

He added "charlatans and figures of controversy" should not have press conferences that "disfigure such illustrious virtues which define the larger-than-life character of the late comrade RG Mugabe" and "which disparage the African values and ethos which he stood for".

According to a report by the Herald, Zanu-PF Secretary for War Veterans Douglas Mahiya said Malema was "a proxy of the G40 cabal".

G40, or Generation 40, is a group of mostly young political leaders who remained loyal to Mugabe and was supposedly led by Grace Mugabe. Many of its members were expelled by Zanu-PF shortly before Mugabe resigned in November 2017.

Mahiya also called Malema a small boy who does not understand regional politics.

Grace Mugabe is facing assault charges in South Africa after she allegedly assaulted South African model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in Sandton in August 2017. Following the incident, she left South Africa after being granted diplomatic immunity.

- Compiled by Jan Gerber.