 

Small businesses hard hit by load shedding

2019-02-16 15:31

Mary-Anne Gontsana, Thembela Ntongana and Tariro Washinyira, GroundUp

Nolufefe Bisani, who works as a teller at a braai place in Masiphumelele, explains to a customer that she will only be able to sell him meat once the electricity comes back on.( Thembela Ntongana, GroundUp)

Nolufefe Bisani, who works as a teller at a braai place in Masiphumelele, explains to a customer that she will only be able to sell him meat once the electricity comes back on.( Thembela Ntongana, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eskom says the probability of load shedding is low for the next few days, but as GroundUp reports it has been a hard week for small businesses in townships. 

Toni Burton started Zizamele Ceramics in 2008. Located in Masiphumelele, a small township in the south of Cape Town, she employs nine people. She has trained them to do ceramics. She and her employees depend on this small business for their livelihood.

The kilns which make the pottery the business sells, cannot work without electricity.

"We may need to resort to going to the studio at night to switch the kilns on after load shedding ends at 20:30 and before the 10:00 one begins," Burton says. But she also says it’s dangerous to travel in Masiphumelele at night.

The kiln needs to reach a temperature of 1 000ºC over 12 hours. During load shedding it is impossible to get one firing cycle completed before the next outage begins.

"Our glaze firing takes even longer as it needs to reach 1 175ºC over 14 hours," Burton explains.

She is investigating using paraffin to power the kilns. That would mean getting rid of the ones that use electricity.

READ: Lights out! Load shedding and the impact on local business

Frustration

Meanwhile, Bagcina Dlovo sits frustrated in his panel-beating workshop in Masiphumelele. Earlier in the day he went to a shop outside in a nearby area — but on a different part of the grid — to buy parts for a car he needs to fix. But the electricity was off. So for two hours he had to wait before the shop’s systems came back online. Then, when he got back to his shop an hour later, the electricity went off in his area.

"Most of the cars I fix are taxis that have to be on the road to make money. They cannot wait the whole day for me, so they rather take their cars to someone who can do it," says Dlovo.

The single father of three, who also supports his parents in the Eastern Cape, says that load shedding means that sometimes it takes the whole day to do a one-hour job.

"Big businesses have generators and do not lose as much as we do," explains Dlovo.

Noziziwe Bozo owns a braai place in Masiphumelele. She has seven employees. Her business gets busy at lunch and after work in the evening. When the electricity is off during peak hours it hurts her business.

"I was unable to operate during the busiest time of the day. I need electricity to weigh the meat. And because the braai area is indoors, customers can’t braai if it is dark, so I have to turn them away. I have employees that have children to support. I can’t tell them that I won’t pay them because of electricity. It is not their fault but I am left with a loss at the end of the day," says Bozo.

'Our food becomes rotten'

She also worries about her meat going off because it must be kept cold. She is considering investing in a generator.

"If things keep going like this I will run at a loss."

Entrepreneurs Tumi Mayende and Thulani Mguda are both in their twenties. They say that even though their business has been doing very well, load shedding is starting to put a damper on things.

The pair started their restaurant, Orgasmic Gawulo in Gugulethu, in October 2017.

"We definitely feel the pinch when our food becomes rotten because there’s no electricity," says Mayende.

Mguda explains: "The food business is very delicate. We will be cooking and right in the middle, the electricity goes off. It is worse when the electricity goes off in the morning, because breakfast is the busiest time for us."

They have put a lot of effort into their business. The duo started it in a small caravan outside Gugulethu Mall where they would sell sandwiches. They now run it from a house next to a popular pub and have a much wider menu. They employ four full-time staff.

Mguda says they want to buy a generator, but it won’t be soon because it’s expensive.

small businesses, load shedding
Thulani Mguda and Tumi Mayende say load shedding is taking its toll on their restaurant (Mary-Anne Gontsana, GroundUp)

Christine Fri’s hair salon comes to a grinding halt during load shedding. "We are losing profits," she says.

Christine Fri owns a beauty salon in Parow.

"How can you explain to the landlord that there was no electricity and you don’t have money for his rent?" she asks. Like many of the immigrant-owned small businesses in Parow, Fri sends money to her family, in her case her child and parents in Cameroon.

She started her salon, called Momi Christ, in 2008. It is the busiest one in the area, and a cosmopolitan place, serving people from many different countries. Some of her clients travel from as far as Parklands, more than 15km away, for a hairdo. She employs three hairdressers.

Hairdressing needs electricity: without hairdryers, curling irons and warm water to wash hair, customers cannot be served properly.

"We are losing profits," Fri says. "Our clients are impatient and always in a hurry. They can’t wait for about two and a half hours."

Waste of time

Sometimes business is slow, and then the electricity goes off as a customer walks in. “It’s hard to lose a client that way. I couldn’t bear the pain when I lost two clients in such a way yesterday,” Fri says.

Idris is a barber from Congo who also runs his business in Parow (he wouldn’t give his surname). He needs electricity for his razors. "Just imagine that you are busy with someone and before you have finished, the electricity goes off."

Some of his clients are not from Parow and not aware of the load shedding schedule there. Idris laments that they waste time and fuel to travel for a haircut, only to have the electricity go off.

Tressor is a tailor from Congo who runs his business in Parow (he also wouldn’t give his surname). His sewing machine needs electricity and so it does not work during load shedding. “My clients are angry with me because I am behind with orders. I have lost clients. If the electricity problem is not resolved soon I am worried I will lose more business,” he says.

Read more on:    cape town  |  load shedding  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS: City of CT slams 'senseless, unprovoked' petrol bomb attack on fire station

2019-02-16 14:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Incredibly ingenuitive or ridiculously reckless? Man uses broken wiper blades to manually wipe windscreen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 08:32 AM
Road name: N1

Brackenfell 19:55 PM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 15 2019-02-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 