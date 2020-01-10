Smiling convict threatens mother of child he is accused of killing

"Grant
him bail. Grant him bail. We want to deal with him."
A crowd of both ANC and EFF
supporters urged a Soshanguve magistrate hearing the murder case of ex-convict
George Shapo to grant him bail during his appearance on Friday morning.
But the demonstrators weren't
there to support Shapo – they were baying for blood.
"Grant him bail. Grant him
bail. We want to deal with him."
Shapo, 60, made his third
appearance on Friday. He faces a charge of murder.
Many of the people in the gallery
were angered when Shapo told them he was coming, emphasising his point by
signalling his return with his index finger.
READ: Ex-con accused of killing young stepdaughter after having a fight with her mom
Shapo later told Noncebo Mkhize,
22, who was seated near the door where suspects are led into the court, that he
was coming.
Mkhize, who looked puzzled,
didn’t respond to the threats by the man accused of killing her six-year-old daughter
Mbali last month.
This angered the crowd, who bayed
for his blood.
They shouted that they would pay
his bond should the court grant him bail in order to later deal with him
outside.
Members of the public order
police who were also inside the court calmed the crowd.
Shapo looked relaxed and kept on
smiling before his case was postponed to April 3.
He was wearing black short pants
and a black jacket, the same clothes he had been wearing since his first
appearance.
Wheels of
justice
Mbali was last seen on December
21, allegedly in the company of Shapo.
She was reported missing at a
local police station on that day after she failed to return home.
Her young friends later reported
that they had seen her walking away with Shapo.
It is alleged that he strangled
Mbali to death.
Two days later, Shapo allegedly
confessed to the police that he had killed Mbali and led police to a stream of
water, where her body was found.
Family spokesperson Calvin
Makgeru said they were disappointed that the wheels of justice were turning
slowly.
Makgeru said they wanted the case
to be dealt with speedily to allow the family to find closure while still
healing.
Police earlier said Shapo has two
previous convictions for murder.
However, during his first appearance,
Shapo told the court that he only had two previous convictions – one for murder
and another for theft of a car.
He said he was released on parole
in 2012, after being sentenced to 25 years in jail for murder in 1990.