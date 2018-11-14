 

Smoking 'herbal blend' feels 'like being in a game world' - Pretoria teen

2018-11-14 10:18

Correspondent

An unknown substance that is smoked has led to 14 people being hospitalised in Pretoria (Picture: Supplied)

"It's a terrible feeling, it’s feels like being in a game world."

This is how a 14-year-old boy described what he felt like after smoking a "herbal blend" purchased over the counter in Pretoria.

The teen was interviewed by Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, 14 young adults and teenagers from Pretoria were hospitalised after smoking the substance known as herbal blend, puff or blazing.

"Your mind feels hazy," the teen, accompanied by his mother, told Bester.

The boy said it felt like he had no control over himself.

"You feel hopeless [moedeloos], like you can’t do anything for yourself," the boy said.

"Your body just moves by itself. Your mind has no control over your body."

Bester battled to elicit responses from the withdrawn, curt teenager.

He admitted he had felt regret upon watching a video of himself under the influence of the mystery substance. "I shouldn’t have smoked it," he said.

Last month, three teenagers from Pretoria West, still in their school uniform, had to be rushed to hospital after smoking the unknown substance.

BestCare emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser told News24 that the three teens were in a serious condition and were being treated for symptoms including seizures, psychosis, nausea, vomiting and hallucinations.

All three teens were stabilised and transported to Eugene Marais Hospital for further medical care.

In a video seen by News24, one of the pupils is squirming and arguing with paramedics about the drip in his arm. He can also be heard denying that he smoked anything.  

Similar to marijuana

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Augustina Selepe said the unknown substance was packaged inside a black small bag. The substance was similar to marijuana, Selepe said.

"SAPS have urgently sent the substance to a SAPS forensic lab for testing. Police have opened an enquiry, waiting for forensic results."

Police have also urged parents to remove suspicious packages that their children may have in their possession and report it to the police.

Police have not opened a case yet and have lodged an inquiry into the substance instead.

"If it is found that the substance is a drug, then all those who are selling it will be arrested and charged for dealing in drugs," she said.

Selepe said the substance was either mixed with a cigarette or rolled like a cigarette and smoked plain.

