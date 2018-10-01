 

Snake farm manager dies from black mamba bite

2018-10-01 12:03

Christina Pitt

A black mamba snake. (Craig Nieuwenhuizen, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

A black mamba snake. (Craig Nieuwenhuizen, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 26-year-old snake farm manager died doing what he loved most when he was bitten by a black mamba.

The snake's fang punctured Ryan Soobramany's finger while he was trying to extract its venom on Saturday, a statement from his employers at African Reptiles and Venom stated.

"He had a severe anaphylactic reaction from the mamba venom. His untimely demise was not due to the bite but as a result of anaphylaxis."

Johan Marais, a herpetologist at the African Snakebite Institute, explained that it usually took between three and 16 hours to die from a black mamba snakebite.

"You need to get to hospital as quickly as possible because black mambas have neurotoxic venom, which affects the breathing," Marais said.

"At the hospital, you will receive assisted breathing. They will put you on a ventilator and use CPR to revive you. Ryan was exposed to venom all the time. What's strange here, is that he did not die from the venom. His body went into shock or anaphylaxis."

READ: Where snakebites are deadliest

Symptoms include a numbness of the lips, slurred speech and progressive weakness. Large quantities of antivenom are required to treat the snake bite.

The black mamba is known to be the largest venomous snake in Africa and grows to the maximum length of 4.5m.

According to the African Snakebite Institute website, the black mamba has a reputation for being shy, but will not hesitate to strike repeatedly if threatened.

Soobramany's fiancé Jacquelyn Sewcheran took to social media to express her grief.

"You always wanted to make an impact in the world my love. Look at what you have done - social media is going crazy with your heroism and they should," she wrote.

"You were the most amazing person I've ever known. I have no words to describe you, no words to say because nothing will ever be enough."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Home Affairs official told frail 86-year-old to 'go back to Lesotho'

2018-10-01 11:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Armed 'Rolex Gang' robs motorist in less than 30 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, September 29 2018-09-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 