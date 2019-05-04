Sneaky tyre stockpiles and cash-strapped motorists - all in a day's work for Cape Town law enforcement

Removing sneaky tyre stockpiles and helping out cash-strapped motorists are all in a day's work for Cape Town's law enforcement.

Officers who patrol the city's highways have been kept busy with keeping drivers safe, said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason on Saturday.

They recently spotted a bundle of tyres near the N2 highway, in Mew Way, Khayelitsha.

"These were stockpiled with a clear intention to set it alight and block the roads," said Dyason.

He added that officers had also, once again, helped out motorists on the N2 and R300 who had car troubles such as running out of fuel or missing a wheel.

"Sometimes officers have to put their hands in their pockets to assist stranded motorists with money for fuel."

Dyason said these roads were risky and urged members of the public to be careful.

Should motorists get stuck on the highway and need assistance, they can call 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

Officers remove a tyre stockpile from the N2 highway. (Supplied)

