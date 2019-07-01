 

Snow falls in the Eastern Cape as winter bite spreads to 3 provinces

2019-07-01 14:28

Duncan Alfreds

Snow is falling in the Drakensberg as the temperature dips and becomes single digits in three provinces - the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Free State.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicted that snow was expected over the high-lying areas of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape as well as the southern parts of the Northern Cape.

A thick band of clouds over the area will bring isolated showers and thundershowers as well as snow over the mountain peaks, the SAWS said.

The Snow Report showed snow at the Tiffindell Ski Resort, near the Lesotho border in the Eastern Cape.

Here is a selection of temperatures for selected towns in the interior:

Upington: 1°C to 13°C

Bloemfontein: -2°C to 11°C

Vryburg: -1°C to 15°C

Queenstown: 12°C to 16°C

De Aar: 8°C to 11°C

The clouds over the interior are expected to clear by Tuesday when another cold front is expected to make landfall in Cape Town.

According to the SAWS Climate Change Reference Atlas, June to August are the coldest months of the year.

