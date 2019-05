President Cyril Ramaphosa left South Africa's collective jaw hanging on Wednesday evening when he announced that Good party leader and former Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille, would be assuming the role of Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

It didn't take long for ''Aunty Pat'' and ''Patricia de Lille'' to trend on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions from South African across the political spectrum:

Former DA member, Lindiwe Mazibuko congratulated her former party colleague.