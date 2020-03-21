Sol Kerzner 'gravely ill' - family spokesperson

Sun City developer and international hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner is "gravely ill".

This is according to Kerzner family spokesperson Ian Douglas, who was responding to rumours that Kerzner had died on Saturday.

"Sol Kerzner is not dead, he is gravely ill," said Douglas.

Kerzner founded both the Sun International and Southern Sun Hotel chains.

He later went on to expand his business empire abroad, building many more hotels, golf courses and other attractions.

Now 84 years old, Kerzner retired as chairperson of Kerzner International Holdings in 2014 following the sale of a stake in the company to the Investment Corporation of Dubai, Business Day reported at the time.

Douglas confirmed that Kerzner is currently in South Africa.