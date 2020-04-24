 

Soldier killed by truck in Johannesburg identified

2020-04-24 18:17

Alex Mitchley

SANDF at a road block in Khayelitsha. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier who was killed earlier this week when a truck landed on top of him during lockdown operations has been identified as Private Mzikayise Mngomezulu.

Mngomezulu, who was attached to the Solomon Mahlangu Regiment, was assisting the police at a roadblock on the N12 in Johannesburg on Tuesday when he was killed.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and crushed the soldier.

The incident happened between 07:00 and 08:00.

While Mngomezulu succumbed due to his injuries, the truck driver, who was injured, was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

In a statement on Friday, the SANDF said the soldier was survived by his wife and three children.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla, Secretary of Defence Dr Sam Gulube and the chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke, expressed their condolences to his family members, friends and colleagues.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula also expressed his condolences, News24 previously reported.

"We as the government have great admiration and deep appreciation for our men and women in uniform from the South African National Defence Force, the South African Police Service, the National Traffic Police and all traffic law enforcement from our municipalities," Mbalula said.

2020-04-24 16:16

