'Soliciting donations is not illegal' - Magda Wierzycka, Natasha Mazonne in Twitter war

A Twitter war has erupted between the DA's Natasha Mazonne and Magda Wierzycka, CEO of financial services company Sygnia (JSE: SYG).

The spat started after the DA tweeted that its leader, Mmusi Maimane, had asked to be allowed to ask an urgent question in President Cyril Ramaphosa's question and answer session in Parliament on Thursday.



The DA wants to know whether Ramaphosa "applied his mind rationally" to the appointment of the four ministers who received payments from his CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency.

The president and the CR17 campaign have been under increasing political and media scrutiny since Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report on the donation saga, which also looked at the CR17 trust account, donations received and how money was moved around.

Mkhwebane alluded to a scenario of state capture.

She said: "I wish to express my preliminary view that such a scenario, when looked at carefully, creates a situation of the risk of some sort of state capture by those donating these moneys to the campaign."

News24 revealed that leaked emails from the CR17 campaign showed that Ramaphosa had been consulted by his campaign managers on certain potential donors, despite consistent denials that he was involved in the fundraising efforts of the campaign.

The Sunday Independent reported that it had seen the campaign's bank records, as well as emails and financial statements, which identified the beneficiaries of the R1bn campaign fund.

Some of the funders to the CR17 campaign include eNCA director and owner of Hosken Consolidated Investments, Johnny Copelyn, who reportedly donated R2m, while former ABSA chief executive Maria Ramos reportedly donated R1m to one of the CR17 trust accounts.

Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

