 

Solly Malatsi appointed as additional DA national spokesperson ahead of elections

2018-06-15 14:06

Jeanette Chabalala

Solly Malatsi (File, Netwerk24)

Solly Malatsi (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has appointed Solly Malatsi as its second national spokesperson, the party announced on Friday. 

The DA said Malatsi will serve alongside its current spokesperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe in order to "fully capacitate the party's media and communication operation ahead of the 2019 general elections". 

Malatsi is the current DA shadow minister of human settlements. He has previously served as a spokesperson in both the Western Cape provincial government and the City of Cape Town.

"Malatsi, a Limpopo Member of Parliament, brings with him strong political and communications expertise.

"The DA wishes Malatsi well in his new position and welcomes him to FedEx [Federal Executive]," the party said.

Read more on:    da  |  solly malatsi  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#OurLostChildren: Remembering Stompie Seipei - stabbed in the neck

2018-06-15 13:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The story behind that viral Comrades dance
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:46 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Somerset West 14:25 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 