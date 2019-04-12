 

Solly Msimanga's brother implicated in computer theft from the City of Tshwane

Sesona Ngqakamba

Solly Msimanga (Gallo Images)

The brother of DA Gauteng premier candidate and former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has allegedly been implicated in the theft of computers from the City's offices, it emerged on Friday.

"What I can confirm is that there is an alleged misconduct that has been handed over to the police to investigate," City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo told News24 about Nkululeko Msimanga, who is a revenue agent for the city.

Mashigo said that on two separate dates, March 12 around 15:20 and March 19 around 14:15, computer boxes went missing from the offices and Nkululeko was implicated in their disappearance.

Mashigo said computers had been disappearing from the City for quite some time.

"The police are the ones who will tell you whether he was arrested or released. All we did was to report the case because it has now been a while since we have been losing these computers," said Mashigo. 

Asked about the investigation and given the case number, police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe confirmed that a case of theft registered at the Pretoria Central police station. 

Selepe said investigations were ongoing and no further comment would be made. 

"At this stage, we cannot comment on any aspect of the case, that includes the identity of both the victim and suspect, since the matter is not yet before court," Selepe said.

Msimanga's office said it could not find any confirmation of an arrest as alleged by the ANC in Tshwane.

"If any evidence of wrongdoing is presented, then a case should be opened and an investigation conducted swiftly to get to the truth of the matter," DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said in a statement.

Moodey said the DA believed in the rule of law and in swift, but fair, justice.

"I will comment further on the matter as more information is brought to my attention," he added.

ANC Caucus spokesperson Bafuze Yabo said they were calling on the City to investigate how it was that Nkululeko was employed as a revenue agent for the City and whether he was qualified for the position. 

"It is quite clear that the axed mayor and DA's premier candidate, Mr Solly Msimanga, presided over a kleptocratic government which employed at the nerve centre and at the heart of the City's administration, body builders, incompetent, unqualified, inexperienced and unskilled relatives, friends and white DA members," ANC Tshwane spokesperson Yabo said.

"The ANC Tshwane caucus will follow up on this case and ensure that the officials who reported this case are not victimised and purged by the political administration, the DA. We will continue to work tirelessly to expose the shenanigans of Msimanga and his gang who ruled Tshwane corruptly," said Yabo.

According to the DA, Nkululeko was appointed to the Tshwane municipality as a revenue agent in 2015 - a year before the DA-led coalition government was formed.

News24 approached Msimanga for comment, which will be added once received.

