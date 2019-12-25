 

Some Joburg residents celebrate Christmas without power as fire destroys Cleveland substation

2019-12-25 12:13

Jeanette Chabalala

The Cleveland substation was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Eve.

The Cleveland substation was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Eve. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

City Power says it is probing the cause of a fire which destroyed one of its transformers at its Cleveland substation on Christmas Eve.

"The fire on 88/11KV transformer started on Tuesday night plunging several suburbs east of Joburg City into darkness," spokesperson Isaac Mangena said in a statement.

Mangena said the fire was put out on Wednesday morning and mop-up operations have begun.

Affected areas include Kensington, Jeppestown, Malvern, Heriotdale, Denver and Benrose, he said.

He said they estimated the repairs to be completed on Thursday, "with power expected to be restored by 19:00 should everything go according to plan".

"City Power teams of investigators and technicians are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused to the infrastructure, and what caused the fire.

"This investigation will also look at the cost of repairs and replacement to the damaged equipment, especially the transformer which was almost completely razed to the ground and may need a new replacement."

Mangena said a new transformer is estimated to cost between R12m and R16m. 

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing the media after cutting short an official visit to Egypt, said Eskom management had given him an assurance that the utility "should not be in a position to have any form of load shedding" between December 17 and January 15, 2020, Fin24 reported.

fire

fire

A fire destroyed the Cleveland substation on Christmas Eve. (Supplied) 

Read more on:    city power  |  johannesburg  |  electricity  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Some Gupta family members have applied to renew their SA passport - report

2019-12-25 10:36

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:37 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-12-24 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 