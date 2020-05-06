 

Some Sassa pensioners sleep outside post office after 'glitch' delay

2020-05-06 06:40

Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp

Hundreds of pensioners queuing outside the Pietermaritzburg Post Office on Langalibalele Street on Monday.

Hundreds of pensioners queuing outside the Pietermaritzburg Post Office on Langalibalele Street on Monday. (Moeketsi Mamane)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Some social grant beneficiaries in Pietermaritzburg slept outside the Langalibalele Post Office on Monday night after a "glitch" in the system delayed their payouts, GroundUp reported.

Others started queuing as early as midnight. On Tuesday they were paid.

Mzwakhe Dlamini from Elandskop said he and several others had slept outside the post office because they had no money for transport.

"A few of us slept outside the post office. Others who didn't have money for transport were assisted by the street hawkers. They lent them money to go home.

"The street vendors were helping their customers who buy their products from them. I had no one and I was forced to sleep outside with the others. Other beneficiaries started coming around 24:00. There was nothing we could do."

Dlamini added on Tuesday, he received his money with the extra R250 amount added.

"I will be able to buy groceries. There was nothing left at home for me to eat. I only survive by this grant."

Sassa glitch: Recipients of double payments will have to pay back the money - Lindiwe Zulu

He urged the government to make plans for beneficiaries who received their grant at the post office.

"I don't believe that it is allowed for people who are old like us to stand for long hours. There must be chairs and shelter we can use if we feel tired," Dlamini said.

READ | Technical glitch, under-pressure staff to blame for double paying some beneficiaries and non-payment of 450 000 pensioners

Futhi Ngema from GG in Snathing said she had arrived at about 02:00, after queuing on Monday for hours. She told GroundUp she had been paid and was rushing to buy groceries because she had left her two grandchildren with her neighbours.

Zakhele Mngoma from Mpumuza said she was accompanying her daughter who received a disability grant. The family of six all depends on the grant.

"Today, you can see something is happening. Yesterday was a mess and this is a lesson to our government. People are now forced to camp a day before payday. It is not right.

"I could not face the people I left at home yesterday when I came back empty-handed. We had phuthu [dry pap] and sugar water. It was the only thing we could have for supper," said Mngoma.

In a statement, Sassa's communication and marketing director, Sandy Godlwana, said the payment system glitch, which affected old age and disability beneficiaries, had been resolved.

Godlwana said funds were released to beneficiaries' accounts late on Monday.

"Today, Sassa officials have been deployed to monitor various pay points in the region and have confirmed that payments are progressing smoothly."

She added Sassa had apologised to the beneficiaries for the inconvenience.

Read more on:    sassa  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: SA government's online coronavirus portal

2020-03-27 10:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player strikes it rich in jackpot 2020-05-05 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Senior Back End Developer

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R600 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 