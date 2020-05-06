Some Sassa pensioners sleep outside post office after 'glitch' delay

Hundreds of pensioners queuing outside the Pietermaritzburg Post Office on Langalibalele Street on Monday. (Moeketsi Mamane)

Some social grant beneficiaries in Pietermaritzburg slept outside the Langalibalele Post Office on Monday night after a "glitch" in the system delayed their payouts, GroundUp reported.



Others started queuing as early as midnight. On Tuesday they were paid.

Mzwakhe Dlamini from Elandskop said he and several others had slept outside the post office because they had no money for transport.

"A few of us slept outside the post office. Others who didn't have money for transport were assisted by the street hawkers. They lent them money to go home.

"The street vendors were helping their customers who buy their products from them. I had no one and I was forced to sleep outside with the others. Other beneficiaries started coming around 24:00. There was nothing we could do."

Dlamini added on Tuesday, he received his money with the extra R250 amount added.

"I will be able to buy groceries. There was nothing left at home for me to eat. I only survive by this grant."

He urged the government to make plans for beneficiaries who received their grant at the post office.

"I don't believe that it is allowed for people who are old like us to stand for long hours. There must be chairs and shelter we can use if we feel tired," Dlamini said.

Futhi Ngema from GG in Snathing said she had arrived at about 02:00, after queuing on Monday for hours. She told GroundUp she had been paid and was rushing to buy groceries because she had left her two grandchildren with her neighbours.

Zakhele Mngoma from Mpumuza said she was accompanying her daughter who received a disability grant. The family of six all depends on the grant.

"Today, you can see something is happening. Yesterday was a mess and this is a lesson to our government. People are now forced to camp a day before payday. It is not right.

"I could not face the people I left at home yesterday when I came back empty-handed. We had phuthu [dry pap] and sugar water. It was the only thing we could have for supper," said Mngoma.

In a statement, Sassa's communication and marketing director, Sandy Godlwana, said the payment system glitch, which affected old age and disability beneficiaries, had been resolved.

Godlwana said funds were released to beneficiaries' accounts late on Monday.

"Today, Sassa officials have been deployed to monitor various pay points in the region and have confirmed that payments are progressing smoothly."

She added Sassa had apologised to the beneficiaries for the inconvenience.