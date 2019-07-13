 

'Somebody left a baby!' - Search on for 'abandoned' Verulam baby's mother

2019-07-13 08:21

Jenni Evans

(Screengrab: RUSA)

(Screengrab: RUSA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A security company is looking for a woman who left a baby unattended in a walkway in Verulam, outside Durban, on Friday night.

Footage posted by private security company, Reaction Unit of SA (RUSA), shows a neatly dressed woman with a handbag as she carefully places a swaddled baby on the ground and walks away.

A broom can be seen near the baby, who was left in the walkway behind the Copper Chimney restaurant in Wick Street.

Restaurateur Muhammad Safeer said a staffer had gone outside to check up on a water leak, when he rushed back in.

"He said: 'Somebody left a baby!'" Safeer explained.

The cashier took the baby from him and the security company was called to help find the baby's mother.

Baby appeared to be healthy

Safeer said the baby appeared to be fine, but they did not understand where the baby's mother was.

RUSA wrote that a restaurant employee found the little girl, estimated to be about six months old, and called their paramedic unit to assess the baby.


Warmly dressed in a pink babygro, the baby appeared to be healthy, but now the company is trying to find the woman.

RUSA was called out shortly after 20:00 to help.

"CCTV footage shows a woman placing the baby at the edge of a flight of stairs and walking away. She is dressed in a long white jersey or coat and she is carrying a large white handbag," the company said.

Anybody with information on the woman's whereabouts can contact RUSA on 086 1234 333.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele could not comment immediately.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    durban  |  social media  |  babies
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A crime gone wrong helps drug addict get off the streets

2019-07-13 07:22

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Feel good Friday for four lucky players 2019-07-12 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000.00 - R500 000.00 Per Year

Corporate Tax Consultant

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Senior Accountant

Cape Town
PurpleDot Solutions
R40 000.00 - R45 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 