'Somebody left a baby!' - Search on for 'abandoned' Verulam baby's mother

A security company is looking for a woman who left a baby unattended in a walkway in Verulam, outside Durban, on Friday night.

Footage posted by private security company, Reaction Unit of SA (RUSA), shows a neatly dressed woman with a handbag as she carefully places a swaddled baby on the ground and walks away.

A broom can be seen near the baby, who was left in the walkway behind the Copper Chimney restaurant in Wick Street.

Restaurateur Muhammad Safeer said a staffer had gone outside to check up on a water leak, when he rushed back in.

"He said: 'Somebody left a baby!'" Safeer explained.

The cashier took the baby from him and the security company was called to help find the baby's mother.

Baby appeared to be healthy

Safeer said the baby appeared to be fine, but they did not understand where the baby's mother was.

RUSA wrote that a restaurant employee found the little girl, estimated to be about six months old, and called their paramedic unit to assess the baby.





Warmly dressed in a pink babygro, the baby appeared to be healthy, but now the company is trying to find the woman.



RUSA was called out shortly after 20:00 to help.

"CCTV footage shows a woman placing the baby at the edge of a flight of stairs and walking away. She is dressed in a long white jersey or coat and she is carrying a large white handbag," the company said.

Anybody with information on the woman's whereabouts can contact RUSA on 086 1234 333.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele could not comment immediately.

