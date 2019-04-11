 

Somerset West: Shops looted, bar emptied overnight

2019-04-11 13:21

Tammy Petersen and Jenni Evans

The failed land invasion attempt in Nomzamo, next to the N2 which led to the violent protest action. Only 5 structures are still standing. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Looting continued into Thursday morning in Nomzamo, near Somerset West after a night of unrest during which businesses were targeted.

U-Save supermarket was forced open and ransacked overnight, with people emerging well into the morning carrying plastic bags of goods.

"The Bar", a local liquor outlet, was emptied; liquor flowed from broken bottles outside the establishment after a roller door was forced open and another door was almost ripped from the wall.

Unrest broke out on Wednesday after an attempted land grab next to the N2.

The property is believed to be earmarked for a shopping centre, ostensibly owned by a development company.

Ward councillor Simthembile Mfecane said backyarders protested last week for land running alongside a nearby railway line.

He said protesters were asked to be patient as they discussed the matter with the landowners.

At a meeting on Monday, it was agreed that "the people will get the land".

The breakthrough was hijacked by the Land Party who said they were "willing to help the people".

Elsewhere in Cape Town, protesters barricaded roads in Khayelitsha.

At the intersection of Spine and Ngcwala roads in Lingelethu East, mostly women protesters wanted Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato to come so they can discuss water and rates charges.

They also said South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) recipients and the poor couldn't afford the rates.

Some areas were calmer and residents went about their daily activities.

News24 is on its way to Lwandle in Strand to get an update on the situation there.

cape town  |  service delivery  |  protests
Daily Lotto: Early payday for three players 2019-04-10 21:46
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
