 

Something positive can still come out of him - Zuma on Malema

2018-12-17 09:09

Correspondent

Screen grab of the latest video tweet by former president Jacob Zuma.

Screen grab of the latest video tweet by former president Jacob Zuma. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma still believes that if properly guided, something positive can come out of EFF leader Julius Malema.

Zuma appeared to speak positively about the firebrand leader during an interview with Africa News 24-7 on Sunday.

Zuma was responding to a question about the people who welcomed him when he joined Twitter when he mentioned Malema, who was one of the first to welcome him to the social media platform.

"I would really like to thank them very much, those who have supported me for a long time at a social level, but also politicians," Zuma told the site's editor Steve Motale.

"There is something interesting with Malema, I don't think we disagreed with Malema politically, we have disagreed with other things. Malema comes from the ANC, he was the leader of the youth league. I interacted with him a great deal.

"He knows what I said to him at one point about his potential, which I still believe, if it is properly guided as it was guided in the ANC, there is something that could come out of Malema, I always said so."

Zuma added that he believes Malema welcoming him to Twitter indicates some of the very positive thinking and understanding of the EFF leader.

In his first tweet, Zuma posted a video of himself where he said that he decided to "move with times" and join various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"Hello, everyone. I have decided to move with times to join this important area of conversation because I hear that many people are talking about me."

"I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation."

"It's me, the former president, Jacob Zuma," he announces in the 45-second clip.

Zuma's second tweet contains a reference to a bank account number, said to be used to raise funds for his legal fees, which Zuma claims is false.

On Thursday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that Zuma would be personally liable for his legal fees.

The former president's handle, @PresJGZuma, is the same for his brand-new Twitter, Instagram and Facebook fan accounts. He also has a personal Facebook account where he has to date added 21 friends.

Read more on:    anc  |  eff  |  julius malema  |  jacob zuma  |  politics  |  social media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Statues of white domination - SA debates legacy of apartheid past

2018-12-17 09:25

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A messy week for Mabe and the return of 'president' Hlaudi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Beaufort West 08:35 AM
Road name: R61

Citrusdal 08:35 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 15 December Lottery draw 2018-12-15 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 