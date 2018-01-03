 

Son of anti-apartheid activist due in court for allegedly assaulting wife

2018-01-03 20:15

Nation Nyoka

Magistrate's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - A well-known businessman, who is also the son of a late prominent anti-apartheid activist - is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly assaulting his wife in Camps Bay, Cape Town earlier this week.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed to News24 on Wednesday that a domestic violence-related assault charge was laid by the man's 27-year-old wife on New Year's Day at the Camps Bay police station and that it was under investigation.

Van Wyk said an investigating officer had met with the businessman and his legal representative on Wednesday and that the businessman was charged and informed to appear in court on Thursday.

Sources close to the case allege that a disagreement broke out between the businessman and his wife.

The man allegedly demanded his wedding ring from her and proceeded to assault her. 

The wife was allegedly assaulted "in full view and/or passive assistance" of a relative of his.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

