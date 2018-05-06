 

Son of South African nuclear inspector drowns in Austria

2018-05-06 15:49

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Mongameli Nangu, 16, who drowned in Austria (Supplied)

The 16-year-old son of a South African nuclear inspector of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) drowned in Austria this week.

Mongameli Nangu, a student at the Vienna International Christian Academy, drowned in the Danube River on Tuesday.

Mongameli's father, Mongezi Nangu, said his son's body was recovered on Friday, after two days of high-level search and rescue operations by Austrian authorities.

Nangu is one of 12 IAEA inspectors, a nuclear watchdog organisation based in Vienna, Austria.

He could not be immediately reached for comment on his international number.

Through the work done by its inspectors, the IAEA ensures that countries do not secretly manufacture nuclear weapons.

The IAEA played an important role in monitoring the nuclear programme in Iran and would play an even more critical role in implementing the outcome of the upcoming negotiations on the North Korean nuclear programme.

The family relocated to Vienna two years ago.

