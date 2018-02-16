 

SONA 2018: Cabinet reduction welcomed by opposition leaders

2018-02-16 22:42

Lizeka Tandwa

(File, Jan Gerber, News24)

(File, Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The possible reduction of Cabinet was widely hailed by opposition parties, who reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday.

Opposition leader Mmusi Maimane welcomed the decision, saying that his party, the DA, had long emphasised the need to reduce the number of Cabinet ministers to less than 20.

"It's a great decision to say the ministry must be reduced. We have always maintained that we can run government with less than 20 ministers. How big is the cut? I hope it's a massive cut and we fire some ministers," he said.

Maimane's sentiments were shared by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who also said that a Cabinet reduction was long overdue.

"We think that it's long overdue that Cabinet must be reduced to a reasonable size so that we are able to deal with key functions," Shivambu said.

Ramaphosa added that it was critical that the structure and size of the state be optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources.

"We will therefore initiate a process to review the configuration, number and size of national government departments," Ramaphosa said.

Maimane listed four ministers which he said Ramaphosa would have to fire immediately. They are Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini, Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba, Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown, and Minerals Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Opposition leaders seemed to be taken with Ramaaphosa, often clapping for him as he delivered his SONA.

But there were those who found flaws, including Maimane who said that the speech "lacked a plan".

"I thought it was important to call South Africans together but I felt the speech lacked a plan. How do we tangibly change people's lives? The idea of total change with immediate effect was not in the speech... The difficulty the president faces is that there is simply no money in the budget to finance half of the things he outlined today," Maimane said.

Shivambu was even more critical and said that Ramaphosa had no idea of what he wanted.

"The president is still in a brainstorming session. He's still having ideas of what he wants to do. He doesn't know yet.  That is why he speaks of [a] job summit [and] commission after commission."

Read more on:    da  |  eff  |  floyd shivambu  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  mmusi maimane

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa will ‘urgently’ fix leadership issues at NPA, SARS, as it happened

2018-02-16 17:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: #SONA2018 analysis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 18:02 PM
Road name: Riebeeck Street

Cape Town 15:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 16 2018-02-16 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 