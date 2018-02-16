 

SONA 2018: Ministers must 'jack up' after Ramaphosa's anti-corruption promise

2018-02-16 23:35

Lizeka Tandwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his inaugural State of the Nation Address. (Photo: Ruvan Boshoff, AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his inaugural State of the Nation Address. (Photo: Ruvan Boshoff, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - "All of us had butterflies in our stomachs," Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said as she reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's promise, made in his maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA), that he would stamp out corruption.

Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking to News24 Politiki shortly after the SONA was delivered on Friday.

She told News24 political editor Mahlatse Mahlase that Ramaphosa's promise that he would visit government departments meant that ministers had to "jack up".

"He actually went on to say he will be visiting each one of the departments, which to me talks to issues of oversight, and I guess what that means is that we have to jack up, all of us. At this point in time, all of us had butterflies in our stomachs. I really believe that, if there were things I was not doing right, I really need to jack up," she said.

READ: Ramaphosa promises corruption crackdown at maiden SONA

In his call for public servants to become agents for change, Ramaphosa said that, in the next few months, he would visit every national department to engage with the senior leadership to ensure that the work of the government was effectively aligned.

"I will also find time to meet with provincial and local government leaders to ensure that the state, in its entirety, responds to the pressing needs of our people. Our country has entered a period of change. While change can produce uncertainty, even anxiety, it also offers great opportunities for renewal and revitalisation, and for progress," Ramaphosa told the gallery.

Mapisa-Nqakula added that the speech was positive and empathised the theme of renewal and hope.

"The programmes, the plan which he outlines, for me talks to a clear programme, mobilisation of South Africans...Restore confidence of government."

She further added that Ramaphosa was hard about tackling some of the issues.

"He is clearly not a populist, very clear on what he wants to do in dealing with issues of corruption, including dealing with issues of maladministration and abuse of resources," she said.

SONA 2018: Cabinet reduction welcomed by opposition leaders

In his address, Ramaphosa spoke of decisive intervention to stabilise and revitalise state-owned enterprises.

He said recent actions taken at Eskom to fire executives implicated in state capture and corruption and appoint a new board was just the beginning.

"Government will take further measures to ensure that all state-owned companies fulfil their economic and developmental mandates. We will need to confront the reality that the challenges at some of our SOEs are structural – that they do not have a sufficient revenue stream to fund their operational costs."

On the commission of inquiry into state capture, Ramaphosa said that it was critical to ensure that the extent and nature of state capture was established to restore public confidence in state institutions.

"The commission should not displace the regular work of the country's law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting any and all acts of corruption," he said.

He promised to deal with the leadership crisis at the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that the institution was stabilised and added that he would strengthen vital institutions, such as the South African Revenue Service.

NPA head Shaun Abrahams has been widely criticised for his inaction in the prosecution of those implicated in state capture.

Read more on:    sona 2018  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  nosiviwe maphisa-nqakula  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa promises corruption crackdown at maiden SONA

2018-02-16 22:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: #SONA2018 analysis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 18:02 PM
Road name: Riebeeck Street

Cape Town 15:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 16 2018-02-16 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 