SONA 2020 road closures: What you need to know

All eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town as he delivers his annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Thursday.

The state of the roads in and around the Cape Town CBD will be affected by SONA, with closures, parking restrictions and alternative routes in place from Wednesday afternoon.

Here's what you need to know:

Rehearsal road closures (Wednesday, February 12)

A rehearsal will take place on Wednesday at 18:00. The following roads and intersections will be closed between 17:00 and 22:00 on Wednesday:

*Bureau Street, between Adderley and Parliament Street

*Spin Street, between Corporation and Parliament Street

*Parliament Street, between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point)

*Plein Street, between Roeland and Longmarket Street

*St. John's Rd, between Roeland and Vrede Street

*Mostert Street, between Plein and Buitenkant Street

*Roeland Street, between Plein and Buitenkant Street

SONA road closures (Thursday, February 13)

- CBD

*Wale Street, between Burg and Adderley Street (06:00-23:45)

*Bureau Street, between Adderley and Parliament Street (06:00-23:59)

*Spin Street, between Corporation and Parliament Street (06:00-23:59)

*Parliament Street, between Parliament and 35m from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point) (06:00-23:59)

*Plein Street, between Roeland and Longmarket Street (06:00-23:59)

*St. John's Rd, between Roeland and Vrede Street (06:00-23:59)

*Mostert Street, between Plein and Buitenkant Street (06:00-23:59)

*Roeland Street, between Plein and Buitenkant Street (06:00-23:45)

*Roeland Street, between Buitenkant Street and Brandweer Street (17:45-19:30 for 35 minutes)

*Hope Street, between Roeland and Wesley Street (06:00-23:45)

*Glynn Street, between Buitenkant and Hope Street (06:00-23:45)

*Wesley Street, between Buitenkant and Hope Street (06:00-23:45)

*Gallery Lane (06:00-23:45)

*Government Avenue (06:00-23:45)

*Bouquet Street and parking area (06:00-23:45)

*Commercial Street, between Plein and Buitenkant Street (06:00-23:45)

*Church Square (06:00-23:45)

Outside CBD

*M3 Highway (Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive) inbound: Newlands Avenue to Jutland Avenue, including pedestrian bridges and on-ramps; UCT and Woolsack Drive; Barnham Road – use Buitenkant Street or Crassula Avenue (17:45-19:30 for 35 minutes)

*Woolsack Drive westbound: Main Road (M4) – Rhodes Drive (M3) (17:45-19:30 for 35 minutes)

*Anzio Road: Groote Schuur Hospital to Philip Kgosana Drive (M3) (17:45-19:30 for 35 minutes)

*N2 Highway (Settlers Way, Nelson Mandela Boulevard) inbound: Muizenberg off-ramp (M3) to Roodebloem Road (17:45-19:30 for 35 minutes)

Newlands

*Klipper Road: Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue (17:45-19:30 for 35 minutes)

*Princess Anne Avenue: Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue (17:45-19:30 for 35 minutes)

*Newlands Avenue: Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue (17:45-19:30 for 35 minutes)

*Dean Street westbound: Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue (17:45-19:30 for 35 minutes)

Additional closures

*Company's Garden will be closed on Thursday from 06:00 to 23:59.

*Darling Street: Between Adderley and Buitenkant Street – and Wale Street, between Adderley and Queen Victoria Street may be closed during the day on Thursday for security reasons.

Parking restrictions (From midnight on Wednesday to 23:45 on Thursday)

No parked vehicles will be permitted in the following areas:

*M3 Highway between Princess Ann Avenue and Philip Kgosana Drive

*Newlands: Princess Anne Avenue – Klipper Road between Main Road and M3

*CBD/Foreshore area: Adderley Street, between Longmarket and Bureau Street; Wale Street, Queen Victoria Street & Bureau Street (both sides); Strand Street, between Adderley Street and Christiaan Barnard Street overpass.

*Parliament/Company's Garden area: Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament Street; Roeland Street, between Brandweer and Plein Street; Plein Street, between Longmarket and Roeland Street; St. John's Rd, between Roeland and Vrede Street; Spin Street, between Parliament and Plein Street; Parliament Street, between Longmarket and Bureau Street; St. Mary's Cathedral Parking Area, between Bouquet and Roeland Street; Gallery Lane; Bouquet Street; Wesley Street, between Hope and Buitenkant Street; Glynn Street, between Hope Street and Buitenkant Street; Buitenkant Street between Wesley and Glynn Street; Queen Victoria Street: Wale Street and Bloem Street (Gardens side); Commercial Street, between Buitenkant and Plein Street; Barrack Street, between Corporation and Plein Street; Mostert Street, between Corporation and Plein Street; Longmarket Street, between Buitenkant Street and St. George's Mall; Hope Street, from Roeland to Wesley Street (both sides); Avenue Street and Paddock Street.