 

SONA road closures: All you need to know

2019-02-06 04:57

Kamva Somdyala

Parliament of South Africa. Photo: Supplied

Parliament of South Africa. Photo: Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday - the last SONA of the fifth Parliament ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Some road closures in and around the Cape Town CBD will be in place on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Parliament has released the list of roads which will be closed, either for rehearsals or the day the president will deliver the address.

Road closures for rehearsal (February 5 and 6)

17:00 – 23:59 

- Harrington Street: between Constitution and Roeland streets
- Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant streets
- Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket streets
- Adderley Street: from Strand to Wale streets
- Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament streets
- Spin/Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament streets
- Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament Street to Longmarket Street
- Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling streets
- Darling Street: between Canterbury and Buitenkant streets

SONA day (February 7)

18:00 to 19:00

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer streets

17:45 to 19:00 (Temporary Closure ±35 minutes)

- Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
- Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue
- Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue
- Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
- M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to the city centre
- Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)
- Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)

- The N2, Settlers Way city-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to the city centre

17:00 to 20:00

- Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Strand streets
- Darling Street: between Buitenkant and Canterbury streets

- Harrington Street: between Darling and Roeland streets

06:00 to 23:45

- Church Square
- Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant streets
- The Company's Garden
- Government Avenue, from Orange Street to Wale Street
- Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street
- St John's Street from Roeland Street to Vrede Street
- Gallery Lane
- Bouquet Street
- Hope Street: between Roeland and Glynn streets
- Wesley Street: between Buitenkant and Hope streets
- Glynn Street: between Buitenkant and Hope streets
- Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley streets
- Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament streets
- Spin and Mostert streets: between Corporation and Parliament streets
- Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street
- Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant streets - becomes bi-directional

- Wesley and Glynn Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant streets - becomes bi-directional

Roads contained in the parking restrictions below will be closed as required.

Parking restrictions

Parking restrictions in the following areas from midnight on Wednesday, February 6 to 23:45 on Thursday, February 7:

- Klipper Road: between Main Road and the M3
- M3: between Princess Anne Avenue and Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive)
- Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands
- Church Square, corner of Spin and Parliament streets
- Roeland Street: between Plein and Brandweer streets
- Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket streets
- Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein streets
- Parliament Street: between Longmarket and Bureau streets
- Hatfield and St John's streets: between Roeland and Orange streets
- Adderley Street: between Wale and Strand streets
- St Mary's Cathedral parking area: between Bouquet and Roeland streets, including Gallery Lane and Queen Victoria Street
- Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein streets
- Barrack Street: between Buitenkant and Plein streets
- Albertus Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation streets
- Caledon Street: between Buitenkant and Corporation streets
- Mostert Street: between Buitenkant and Plein streets
- Longmarket Street: between Buitenkant Street and St. George's Mall
- Wale Street up to Queen Victoria Street
- Hope Street: from Roeland to Wesley streets
- Harrington Street: between Roeland and Darling streets
- Parade Street: between Darling and Barrack streets
- Darling Street: between Parade and Canterbury streets
- Glynn and Wesley Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant streets
- Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Wesley streets
- Avenue Street and Paddock Street
- Church Street from St. George's Mall to Adderley Street
- Longmarket Street from St. George's Mall to Adderley Street
Read more on:    cape town  |  sona 2019
