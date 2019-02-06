SONA road closures: All you need to know

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday - the last SONA of the fifth Parliament ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Some road closures in and around the Cape Town CBD will be in place on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Parliament has released the list of roads which will be closed, either for rehearsals or the day the president will deliver the address.

Road closures for rehearsal (February 5 and 6)

17:00 – 23:59

- Harrington Street: between Constitution and Roeland streets

- Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant streets

- Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket streets

- Adderley Street: from Strand to Wale streets

- Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament streets

- Spin/Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament streets

- Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament Street to Longmarket Street

- Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling streets

- Darling Street: between Canterbury and Buitenkant streets

SONA day (February 7)

18:00 to 19:00

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer streets

17:45 to 19:00 (Temporary Closure ±35 minutes)