 

#SONA2020 | From 'our perfect wedding' to 'sit down president' - All the lines tweeps were not ready to hear

2020-02-13 23:40
The EFF after leaving the SONA.

The EFF after leaving the SONA. (Bertram Malgas)

While South Africans knew the EFF would disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's much-anticipated State of the Nation Address on Thursday, they were not ready for the "this is not our perfect wedding" line.

Tweeps were left amazed when EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called out MP Jacob Mamabolo who had stood up on a point of order.

"Honourable member this is not our perfect wedding, on what rule are you rising?" Ndlozi told Mamabolo who was dressed in a white and black suit.

FULL TEXT | 'We will not surrender our future to doubt, despair and division' - President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020 SONA speech

Our Perfect Wedding is a South African show on DStv's Mzansi Magic channel.

The parliamentarian had risen on a point of order asking National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to implement the House's rules to bar the EFF from disrupting proceedings.

On Thursday, the red berets returned to their tactics, which were a norm during former president Jacob Zuma's presidency, of disrupting the joint sitting.

This time, they called for former president FW de Klerk to be ejected from the sitting and reiterated their call for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be removed as a Cabinet minister. 

And the twitterati could not hold back their amusement after Ndlozi's shot suggesting Mamabolo was dressed for a wedding.

Tweeps were also left amused when newly appointed EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambi stood on a point of order telling Ramaphosa to sit down minutes after he took to the podium. 

"I am following the rules. According to rule 14c… If you read them now you will realise the president must sit down before I raise a point of order. Sit down president. We are going to help you run this Parliament. Sit down president," Pambo said.

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

mbuyiseni ndlozi  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  parliament  |  sona 2020
