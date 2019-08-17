Sonke Gender Justice to document lived experiences of women, girls and LGBTQI+ community in SA

Sonke Gender Justice has just launched a one-month-long initiative documenting the lived experiences of women, girls and members of the LGBTQI+ community in South Africa.

According to a statement by the organisation, documented incidents will include gender-based violence and its intersections, such as victim-blaming, verbal and non-verbal micro-aggressions perpetuated against women, girls and members of the LGBTQI+ community.

"The organisation does this through conversations with people affected. In this initiative, people are given the option to send messages detailing their experiences privately, while ensuring that the stories they share are posted anonymously," the organisation said in a statement.

"The ultimate aim is to offer an emotional release, while opening avenues for discussion and awareness through collective experience."

The dialogues and private messages received would be creatively drawn in chalk near where the incident had occurred.

"Every womxn we approached had a story to tell. Many were not sure what constituted sexual harassment,” said Sonke’s multimedia and communications specialist, Gadeeja Abbas.

"The exercise provided a space for education as well. We explained that sexual harassment is behaviour characterised by unwelcome and inappropriate sexual remarks or physical advances.

"It is an action or speech that makes you feel uncomfortable. I cannot count how many times I have been sexually harassed on the street and approached aggressively by people who did not respect my agency."

The concept was inspired by the Instagram initiative @catcallsofnyc created by Sophie Sandberg, which has garnered a following of 164 000 people.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter