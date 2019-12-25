 

Sorry! No Lotto draws on Christmas day

2019-12-25 22:25
Ithuba noted that normal draws will resume on Thursday, 26, which is the Day of Goodwill public holiday.

Ithuba noted that normal draws will resume on Thursday, 26, which is the Day of Goodwill public holiday.

There were no Christmas cheer for Lotto players on Wednesday with no draws taking place.

Operator Ithuba quietly made the announcement on social media on Tuesday that there would be no Lotto draws on Wednesday, December 25.

Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws usually air at 20H57 on SABC, followed by the Daily Lotto results announcement on Twitter.    

Ithuba noted that normal draws will resume on Thursday, 26, which is the Day of Goodwill public holiday.

Meanwhile, Lotto enthusiasts took to social media to query what would happen to their tickets which were purchased online.

Sol Bokwe (@Bokwe_) tweeted a picture of a notification of his Lotto purchase. It displayed Wednesday's date of "2019-12-25".  

Another twitter user by the name generic_tourner (@ertos_) replied that he played R50 via the banking app.

"[A]re we just donating that money to guys now", he asked.

