 

'Sorry you had to be alive when being a woman is all it takes to set a man off' - Uyinene's sister's heartbreaking tribute

2019-09-04 09:15

Kamva Somdyala

A night vigil held for Uyinene Mrwetyana at Wits University. (Azarrah Karrim/News24)

A night vigil held for Uyinene Mrwetyana at Wits University. (Azarrah Karrim/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"What haunts me the most isn't the fact that you're gone and taken away from us so soon, it's the thought of the fear and pain you experienced all alone."

This is the opening line of a tribute posted on Facebook by Khanya Mrwetyana, the sister of Uyinene Mrwetyana, who died in Cape Town at the hands of a post office employee who allegedly assaulted her, both physically and sexually, before killing her.

"I'm so sorry Bhelekazi (her clan name) …" Khanya writes in the post, which was published on Monday.

"I'm so sorry you had to be alive at a time where being a woman is all it takes to set a man off. Now we hold on to the memories we shared together and the thought of what could've become of you had that man not violated you.

"Hurt. That's what I am. That's what we all are."

The news of Uyinene's disappearance gripped the nation last week, with the hashtag #BringNeneHome trending as friends, family and members of the public searched for her after she was last seen at the Clareinch post office in Claremont the same day she disappeared – Saturday, August 24.

Charges of murder, rape

Flowers and cards were placed outside the post office on Tuesday, after its doors were closed to protesters.

The man accused of the heinous crime made an appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court and is facing charges of murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice.

In her moving tribute, Khanya reveals how deeply her sister's murder has affected her, writing: "All air has left my lungs and my heart is right there below my knees".

She then wraps it up by highlighting the lack of safety felt by women in the country. "We move around wondering who's next because it just doesn't stop … Uyinene, you're still my baby sister and always will be. I love you so much … fly away my butterfly".

Read more on:    uyinene mrwetyana  |  cape town  |  social media  |  crime  |  rape
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Am I next?' MPs agree it's time for greater action to fight violence against women

2019-09-04 09:12

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three Tuesday winners 2019-09-03 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 