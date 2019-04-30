 

South Africa govt has nothing to do with Motsepe-Radebe Botswana debacle - Sisulu

2019-04-30 21:40

Alex Mitchley

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe (File, Gallo Images)

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has said that she recently travelled to Botswana to deliver a message that the South African government had nothing to do with businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe's reported meddling in that country's politics.

During a media briefing at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation’s (Dirco) head office in Tshwane on Tuesday, Sisulu disclosed details of the meeting with Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Sisulu was sent to Botswana on a special envoy at President Cyril Ramaphosa's request after reports about Motsepe-Radebe, who is the wife of Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and the president's sister-in-law.

Sisulu said the message conveyed to Masisi reiterated the long-standing and excellent relations between the two countries and distanced the South African government from Motsepe-Radebe's alleged dealings in Botswana.

READ: Botswana revokes visa-free entry for Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe

"The matter that was in the newspaper has nothing to do with the government of South Africa," Sisulu said.

"The message assured the people of Botswana despite the recent media reports, the relations between the two countries remained solid," Sisulu added.

The minister said the meeting with Masisi took around 45 minutes and that the matter, as it appeared in media reports, was discussed.

Sisulu also confirmed that Botswana has taken a decision which will require Motsepe-Radebe to apply for a visa if she wants to enter the county.

Sisulu could not comment further, saying the matter would be sub judice because Motsepe-Radebe had launched a legal battle.

Last week, AFP reported that Botswana had imposed travel restrictions on Motsepe-Radebe, despite the fact that South Africans do not require a visa to travel to the neighbouring country.

Local media reports have accused Motsepe-Radebe of funding a campaign to remove Masisi in favour of former foreign affairs minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bridgette motsepe-radebe  |  mokgweetsi masisi  |  lindiwe sisulu  |  sa  |  botswana  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Glebelands: eThekwini mayor in trouble with Deputy Public Protector after on-site inspection

2019-04-30 21:25

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players win jackpot 2019-04-30 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 