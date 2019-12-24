 

South Africa to experience a cloudy Christmas with rainfall in the Free State

2019-12-24 07:15

Canny Maphanga

Rain is set to hit. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

South Africans can expect a partly cloudy Christmas across the country, while the Free State and Lesotho will experience rainfall, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) told News24.

"This Christmas, we expect it to be partly cloudy over the country with rainfall in the Free State and Lesotho," senior forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said.

"In addition, we expect 30% [isolated] thunderstorms in Gauteng, 60% in southern Mpumalanga and central Free State," he added.

The following day, dubbed "Boxing Day", will see isolated thunderstorms in Gauteng to the east while the Free State and Mpumalanga are likely to experience rainfall.

Capetonians, however, should note a cold front will be moving in on Tuesday.

"We expect to see a cold front in the south-west and on the south coast of the Western Cape, causing light rain. The important factor is that the waves are expected to be high, reaching 4m that may affect sea activities," Mofokeng explained.

Rainfall will not last for too long in the city on Christmas Day as early morning showers will come to an end from 09:00.

The real festivities across the country will kick in on December 31. 

Cape Town should expect no rain on that day, while rainfall was expected in Gauteng, according to Mofokeng.

For residents attending the Afropunk festival in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, pack a raincoat as forecasters are predicting rainfall in the afternoon.

"It is mainly expected to last between 16h00 and 20h00," Mofokeng added.

Note: The forecast for December 31 is not final and may be reviewed later this month.

